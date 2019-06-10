5 Important Questions Raised in 'Big Little Lies' Season 2 Premiere

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 2, Episode 1 of Big Little Lies, "What Have They Done?"]

Big Little Lies' Monterey Five have graced us with their presence once again, and now they're adding a new member to the "group" as Meryl Streep joins the star studded cast in the Season 2 premiere.

More than two years after the first season premiere, the story picks back up with the start of second grade as Madeline (Reese Witherspoon), Celeste (Nicole Kidman), Jane (Shailene Woodley), Bonnie (Zoe Kravitz), and Renata's (Laura Dern) kids headed back to Otter Bay Elementary. Of course, while some mysteries from the first season remain — like the secret behind Perry Wright's (Alexander Skarsgard) death — there are plenty of new questions raised in the second season opener.

Below, we're breaking down five of the biggest questions we'd like to see answered before the season is over.

1. Is There Something Wrong With Mary Louise?

We all know Meryl Streep brings her A-game to any part she plays, but she truly disappeared into the role of Mary Louise, Perry's grief-stricken mother who has taken up temporary residence at Celeste's house. Between her sly dig at Madeline's height, saying it was synonymous with non-trustworthiness, to her dinner table screaming session, we're certainly questioning her sanity.

But the most alarming moment from Mary Louise's debut was the final line of the episode. "So, who are we planning to kill?" she asks while embracing a startled Celeste, referring to the latter's sleep-talking. Whatever her deal, Mary Louise is a welcome addition to the suburban bunch.

2. Is Bonnie Going to Confess?

Bonnie is going through some major inner turmoil following the death of Perry. Since she's the one who actually pushed him, Bonnie feels she's the only one to blame. By the end of the episode, she's seen lingering outside of the local police station. Could she reveal the truth? And what would happen if she does?

3. Will Madeline's Affair Be Revealed?

In Season 1, we learn that Madeline was having an affair with her coworker Joseph (Santiago Cabrera) — a secret her husband Ed (Adam Scott) has yet to learn. During the premiere episode, Ed runs into Joseph's wife Tori (Sarah Sokolovic) at the grocery store, and she mentions how people look at her more since having a breast augmentation, which "pisses Joseph off." Her casual mention of her husband's displeasure makes it clear to viewers that she continues to believe Madeline had an affair with him, but will she tell Ed before the season's over?

4. Should We Be Suspicious of Corey?

We learn that Jane got a job at the Monterey Aquarium and she has a new coworker named Corey (Douglas Smith). While we'd love for Jane to find a good guy, we're a little skeptical of this mystery man. After the two randomly crossed paths at the beach, he refers to Jane as one of the "Monterey Five" and it alarmed her. Will she fall for a trap or is Corey one of the "good guys"? We'll have to wait and see...

5. What's Going on at Renata's?

Even though their dynamic has been strange at times, Renata and her husband Gordon (Jeffrey Nordling) have remained mostly solid in the series. However, the premiere episode makes us question their status when Gordon returns home to find Renata in the middle of a photo shoot. He seems taken aback before retreating into his man cave to drink heavily. Could there be trouble for them as Season 2 progresses?

