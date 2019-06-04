‘Stranger Things’ Highlights Eleven & a New Monster on Season 3 Poster (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Stranger Things Eleven poster
Netflix
Stranger Things Eleven poster
Netflix

Season 3 poster

StrangerThings_S3_Will_RGB_Digital
Netflix

Will

StrangerThings_S3_Mike_RGB_Digital
Netflix

Mike

StrangerThings_S3_Eleven_RGB_Digital
Netflix

Eleven

StrangerThings_S3_Dustin_RGB_Digital
Netflix

Dustin

StrangerThings_S3_Lucas_RGB_Digital
Netflix

Lucas

StrangerThings_S3_Max_RGB_Digital
Netflix

Max

StrangerThings_S3_Erica_RGB_Digital
Netflix

Erica

StrangerThings_S3_Nancy_RGB_Digital
Netflix

Nancy

StrangerThings_S3_Jonathan_RGB_Digital
Netflix

Jonathan

StrangerThings_S3_Steve_RGB_Digital
Netflix

Steve

StrangerThings_S3_Robin_RGB_Digital
Netflix

Robin

StrangerThings_S3_Billy_RGB_Digital
Netflix

Billy

StrangerThings_S3_Joyce_RGB_Digital
Netflix

Joyce

StrangerThings_S3_Hopper_RGB_Digital
Netflix

Hopper

One summer can change everything — and it’s getting much, much closer to that time.

Stranger Things Season 3 hits Netflix on July 4, and Netflix has released a new poster highlighting Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and the rest of the characters, locations like Starcourt Mall, and the monster threatening Hawkins, Indiana.

'Stranger Things': 15 Things You Probably Missed in the Season 3 Trailer (PHOTOS)

In addition to the new setting of the Starcourt Mall — where Steve (Joe Keery) and new character Robin (Maya Hawke) will be working at the ice cream shop, as seen in one of the first teasers for the new season — some people will be spending time at the pool, where Billy (Dacre Montgomery) is a lifeguard.

And in the teaser below, he’s not only threatening kids that they’d better obey the rules, but he’s also caught the eye of a few women relaxing poolside.

Click through the gallery above to see the new poster and character posters for Season 3.

Stranger Things, Season 3, July 4, Netflix

