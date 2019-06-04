‘Stranger Things’ Highlights Eleven & a New Monster on Season 3 Poster (PHOTOS)

One summer can change everything — and it’s getting much, much closer to that time.

Stranger Things Season 3 hits Netflix on July 4, and Netflix has released a new poster highlighting Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and the rest of the characters, locations like Starcourt Mall, and the monster threatening Hawkins, Indiana.

In addition to the new setting of the Starcourt Mall — where Steve (Joe Keery) and new character Robin (Maya Hawke) will be working at the ice cream shop, as seen in one of the first teasers for the new season — some people will be spending time at the pool, where Billy (Dacre Montgomery) is a lifeguard.

And in the teaser below, he’s not only threatening kids that they’d better obey the rules, but he’s also caught the eye of a few women relaxing poolside.

Stranger Things, Season 3, July 4, Netflix