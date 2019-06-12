Would 'Friends' Ross & Rachel Still Be Together? Jennifer Aniston Weighs In

Have Ross and Rachel taken another break?

The Friends couple was on-again, off-again for most of the series' 10 seasons — but it seemed like they had finally figured things out after reuniting in the series finale.

Jennifer Aniston was on the Today Show promoting her Netflix comedy, Murder Mystery with Adam Sandler, when her television career came up in conversation. Everyone remembers her as Rachel Green on Friends, and she has some good news for fans of the comedy's beloved couple.

Are Rachel and Ross (David Schwimmer) still together? "Yes," Aniston answered immediately. "Absolutely." And apparently their daughter Emma is grown up (and maybe vaping in high school, according to Sandler).

Rachel and Ross broke up in Season 3 after he (maybe?) cheated on her. Though she briefly considered getting back together with him in Season 4, it wasn't until the series finale that the couple reunited. She got off the plane to Paris (where she had accepted a new job) after he told her he still loved her.

Aniston also recently revealed she'd be open to a Friends revival. "I would do it. The girls would do it, and the boys would do it, I'm sure," she said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on June 5. "Anything can happen."

If there ever is a revival, let's hope we never have to hear those five words from Ross again: "We were on a break!"