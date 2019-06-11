First Look at Reese Witherspoon & Kerry Washington in 'Little Fires Everywhere' (PHOTO)

The first image from Hulu's Little Fires Everywhere adaptation starring Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington has arrived.

Released first by the actresses, who also serve as executive producers on the project, see Witherspoon and Washington as Elena Richardson and Mia Warren — characters plucked from the pages of Celeste Ng's 2017 novel. Based on the bestseller, the Hulu series follows the "picture-perfect" Richardson family and the mother and daughter that upend their lives.

Little Fires Everywhere explores the weight of secrets, as well as the nature of art, identity, and the power of motherhood. Also explored is the dangerous belief that following the rules can prevent ultimate disaster.

The image shared by Washington and Witherspoon, which was later released by the streaming platform, shows them standing in a kitchen — looking like two very different women.

Joining Washington and Witherspoon in the series are Joshua Jackson as Bill Richardson, Rosemarie DeWitt as Linda McCullough, Jade Pettyjohn as Lexie Richardson, Jordan Elsass as Trip Richardson, Gavin Lewis as Moody Richardson, Megan Stott as Izzy Richardson, and Lexi Underwood as Pearl Warren.

The series is produced by Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine and Washington's Simpson Street and ABC Signature Studios. Liz Tigelaar serves as creator, showrunner and executive producer. Don't miss Little Fires Everywhere when it arrives on Hulu in 2020.

Little Fires Everywhere, Series Premiere, 2020, Hulu