Why 'The Bachelorette' Isn't on Tonight — And When It'll Return

ABC is bringing a different kind of courting to its Monday night lineup on June 10 when it swaps out The Bachelorette for the NBA Finals.

Before fans can get too bummed over the absence of their beloved reality program, The Bachelorette will still air this week — just one night later. On Tuesday, June 11, Hannah Brown's journey to finding love continues as the show returns for two hours beginning at 8/7c.

The week's episode will also usher in the revival of beloved game show classic Press Your Luck hosted by Elizabeth Banks at 10/9c. And it sounds as if it will be worth the wait as Hannah and her men head to Inverness, Scotland — a.k.a. the city where Claire's story begins in Outlander.

Things will pick up where they left off in last week's episode as Hannah tries to sort out the bad blood between two rivals, but the move could backfire as the rose ceremony nears. A disappointing development also causes Hannah to question everything during a rose ceremony.

In an attempt to avoid the drama, Hannah ventures to Scotland where she meets the remaining men. During her time there, Hannah will go on a one-on-one date exploring the local culture where her date will reveal his deep feelings for her, but will it scare Hannah off?

Then there will also be the "Bachelorette Highland Games" in which 10 suitors will don traditional Scottish kilts and compete in a few different challenges. Expect things to get steamy during the after-party later that night, and more drama will go down during Hannah's final one-on-one date of the week.

It's all happening when The Bachelorette returns Tuesday!

The Bachelorette, Returns Tuesday, June 11, 8/7c, ABC