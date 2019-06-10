Ellen Pompeo Clarifies Her Comments About 'Grey's Anatomy's 'Toxic' Set

Ellen Pompeo isn't taking back her comments regarding Grey's Anatomy's "toxic" work environment in the past, but she has chosen to explain them.

"As a show we all had a part to play in the environment me included..as many workplaces do," the actress tweeted Saturday after an article was published by Variety in which she spoke about working on the ABC drama.

'Grey's Anatomy' Cut Meredith's Season 14 Love Interest After a Leak Find out more about the character Meredith was maybe going to date but didn't because of a casting spoiler.

"The first 10 years we had serious culture issues, very bad behavior, really toxic work environment," Pompeo said in the article, going on to explain how she helped change that. "It became my goal to have an experience there that I could be happy and proud about, because we had so much turmoil for 10 years. My mission became, this can't be fantastic to the public and a disaster behind the scenes. Shonda Rhimes and I decided to rewrite the ending of this story."

"We changed that story," Pompeo, who plays Meredith Grey on Grey's Anatomy, continued in the first of a series of tweets. "That's the story we all have the power to change!" She then said that she didn't mean "to shade anyone," but rather "inspire and reflect."

I’m aware how much love there is for this show and these characters...no one has more love than me..I’ve dedicated half my life to it. The show has been a blessing for us all in different ways. The negative vibes...not healthy....and ummmm a doctah — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) June 8, 2019

When a fan told her it was "sad [she] had to 'explain' herself," Pompeo clarified she didn't have to. "I choose to...because I think people making themselves upset over assumptions is not good for them," she wrote. "Words matter and it's important to not make judgements about what you 'think' someone means."

Grey's Anatomy recently finished airing its 15th season and has already been renewed for Seasons 16 and 17. Pompeo extended her contract, which kept her on the show through next season, another year.

Grey's Anatomy, Season 16, Fall 2019, ABC