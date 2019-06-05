Elizabeth Hurley Joins 'Marvel's Runaways' Season 3 as Morgan Le Fay

Hulu's series Marvel's Runaways is welcoming the one and only Elizabeth Hurley in its third season.

The show's official Twitter account confirmed the news through a post which reveals Hurley will "enchant us all" as Morgan le Fay in Season 3 of the Hulu hit. Alongside the message was an image of Hurley's character in comic form which may easily be recognized by avid Marvel fans.

Created by Stan Lee, Morgan le Fay has appeared in various Marvel comics including facing off against the Avengers. She's a sorceress and a student of Merlin who can enchant objects among other things. The character is a powerful force to be reckoned with making her the perfect villain for Season 3 of the Runaways.

"Elizabeth Hurley is joining the Marvel Universe and we couldn't be more thrilled to have her portraying one of the most enchanting Marvel characters," said Runaways' executive producer and head of Marvel Television Jeph Loeb in a statement.

This will be Hurley's first TV role following the conclusion of E!'s The Royals, on which she appeared for four seasons. Among Hurley's other TV roles are the fifth season of The CW's Gossip Girl as Diana Payne.

