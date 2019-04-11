'Transparent' Creator Reveals How Jeffrey Tambor WIll Be Written Out of Series Finale

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the series finale of Transparent on Amazon Prime.]

The end is in sight — not just for Transparent, but also for its lead character, Maura, following Jeffrey Tambor's firing.

Maura's death will take place at the start of the Amazon Prime series' finale, and her family will then process their feelings "through song," creator Jill Soloway revealed to the Los Angeles Times.

"The show has always been a reflection of who we were and we were mourning our own narrative," she said. "People say when they're making musicals that there are moments when the characters have to sing because they can't put something into words." The Pfefferman family will be doing just that in the series finale, "The Transparent Musicale Finale."

In addition to Shelly (Judith Light), Sarah (Amy Landecker), Josh (Jay Duplass), and Ali Pfefferman (Gaby Hoffman), the series finale will see returns from Rabbi Raquel (Kathryn Hahn), Ali's love interest Leslie Mackinaw (Cherry Jones), Sarah's ex-girlfriend Tammy (Melora Hardin), Tammy's ex-wife Barb (Tig Notaro), Sarah's ex-husband Len (Rob Huebel), and Shea (Trace Lysette).

Transparent follows a Los Angeles family after learning their father, Mort (Tambor), is a trans woman. Tambor was fired from the series in February following accusations of sexual harassment, one of which came from Lysette.

"I have great respect and admiration for Van Barnes and Trace Lysette, whose courage in speaking out about their experience on Transparent is an example of the leadership this moment in our culture requires," Soloway said in a statement.

"We are grateful to the many trans people who have supported our vision for Transparent since its inception and remain heartbroken about the pain and mistrust their experience has generated in our community," she continued. "We are taking definitive action to ensure our workplace respects the safety and dignity of every individual, and are taking steps to heal as a family."

Amazon also released photos from the musical finale, as the family mourns and sings about their loss. Among the images is one of Light as Shelley on stage (below), and fans can expect "Your Boundary Is My Trigger" to feature her and Sarah singing about a mother's love.

Soloway expects "67-year-old Jewish moms ... to be seen in a new way" after that song, she told The Times.

The other photos show Ali, Josh, and Sara looking grim and Davina (Alexandra Billings) breaking out in song.

Amazon Prime has yet to announce a premiere date for the Transparent series finale. Sound off on how you feel about how the show is writing out Maura in the comments below.

