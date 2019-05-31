'Silicon Valley' Ending With Season 6 — EPs Say It's 'the Fitting Conclusion'

Another HBO series is going to be taking its final bow.

The network announced Friday that the comedy Silicon Valley will be ending with its upcoming sixth season. It will consist of seven episodes and air later this year.

"Silicon Valley has been a career and life highlight for us. We'll miss it desperately, but we've always let Pied Piper's journey guide the way, and Season 6 seems to be the fitting conclusion," showrunners and executive producers Mike Judge and Alec Berg said in a statement. "We are forever indebted to our incredible cast, crew, and partners at HBO. At a certain point, there's only so much we can do to make the world a better place.”

The series follows those at the epicenter of the high-tech gold rush, who are most qualified to succeed but the least capable of handling that success. It stars Thomas Middleditch, Zach Woods, Kumail Nanjiani, Martin Starr, Amanda Crew, Jimmy O. Yang, Suzanne Cryer, Matt Ross, and Josh Brener.

The Season 5 finale aired in May.

