'Star' Won't Be Revived at Another Network, Lee Daniels Confirms

Star isn't getting a second chance.

Fox canceled the drama on May 10, but fans hoped it would find a new home (like Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Lucifer did).

On Thursday, co-creator Lee Daniels shared the bad news himself in a video on Instagram. "It ain't happening. I tried my best, guys," he told fans. "Just know that just like with Precious or Empire, that first season, The Butler, Monster's Ball, the next thing I do is gonna be Star. I exist, and it will exist in all of my work. I love you all, all of the fans that have supported us."

"I'm at a loss for words to describe my sadness," he wrote in the caption, adding his gratitude for the cast, crew, fans, and Fox for airing three seasons of the series.

Daniels had previously told fans he'd be "fighting" for the show after its cancelation. "I'm NOT letting them STOP the CULTURE," he wrote on Instagram Wednesday.

According to Deadline, BET and OWN had been possibilities, but it was "a long shot at best."

"We looked at our priorities and were trying to prioritize giving Empire the send-off it deserves," Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier said at upfronts. "It was another tough choice in a year where we were prioritizing Empire and obviously some of the other shows that we've put on the schedule."

The series followed three singers looking to reach stardom. It starred Queen Latifah, Jude Demorest, Ryan Destiny, Brittany O'Grady, Amiyah Scott, and Quincy Brown.