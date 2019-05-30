NBC Cancels 'The Enemy Within,' 'The Village' & 'Abby's'

Three more series have been canceled after only one season.

NBC will not be bringing back dramas The Enemy Within and The Village or comedy Abby's. The network had yet to decide the fate of those three shows and the comedy A.P. Bio, which was canceled after two seasons Friday.

"We want to give those shows a chance to fulfill their run and we'll take another look at them then," NBC Co-Chairman George Cheeks told Deadline during Upfronts earlier in the month.

The Enemy Within and The Village have already aired their (now series) finales, and both ended with lingering questions fans hoped would be answered in second seasons. The Abby's series finale will air on Thursday, June 13 at 9:30/8:30c.

Freshman comedy I Feel Bad was previously canceled. Freshman dramas New Amsterdam and Manifest will be back for second seasons on NBC.