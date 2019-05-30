NBC Cancels 'The Enemy Within,' 'The Village' & 'Abby's'
Three more series have been canceled after only one season.
NBC will not be bringing back dramas The Enemy Within and The Village or comedy Abby's. The network had yet to decide the fate of those three shows and the comedy A.P. Bio, which was canceled after two seasons Friday.
8 Questions We Need Answered After 'The Enemy Within' Season 1 Finale (PHOTOS)
Tal was taken care of, but there may be another (bigger) threat out there.
"We want to give those shows a chance to fulfill their run and we'll take another look at them then," NBC Co-Chairman George Cheeks told Deadline during Upfronts earlier in the month.
The Enemy Within and The Village have already aired their (now series) finales, and both ended with lingering questions fans hoped would be answered in second seasons. The Abby's series finale will air on Thursday, June 13 at 9:30/8:30c.
7 Reasons 'The Village' Deserves a Second Season (PHOTOS)
The NBC drama has a lot of heart and characters we care about.
Freshman comedy I Feel Bad was previously canceled. Freshman dramas New Amsterdam and Manifest will be back for second seasons on NBC.