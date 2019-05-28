What Happened to Tyler G. on 'The Bachelorette'?

Though it seemed like the drama on last night’s episode of The Bachelorette had everything to do with Cam and Luke P., there was apparently some drama going on behind the scenes that didn’t get addressed on TV.

Fans paying attention during Monday’s episode were quick to notice Tyler G.’s sudden disappearance, which came as a shock considering he had a one-on-one date last week.

Who Is Hannah Calling Out for Sex-Shaming Her in the 'Bachelorette' Trailer? 'I have had sex and Jesus still loves me. How dare I be judged by a man?' she says through tears in the new clip.

In fact, Hannah told Tyler he should leave during one of the group dates last night, but the show never explained why he was being sent home.

"Tyler G. had to leave, and that's upsetting, because I really enjoyed my date with him," Hannah said during the episode.

Well, according to a user on Reddit, Tyler’s exit had everything to do with his inappropriate behavior in a previous relationship.

"Posting this from a throwaway account because I’m an active poster and don’t want this tied to my account or friends," the user shared back in March.

"The story that most caught my attention involves his treatment of an ex. Apparently, he dated a really sweet girl but they would get in public screaming matches often. The relationship ended horrifically — while in Europe he SPIT ON HER and left."

How to Follow 'Bachelorette' 2019 Contestants on Instagram (PHOTOS) Sure, we know the basics from their ABC bios, but what do we really know about them? A good place to start is social media.

This information was actually passed along to former Bachelor contestant Ashley Spivey, who still talks with the production team.

"I actually DM'd the post to Spivey (I know people on the sub don’t like her that much, but she has helped bring attention to a lot of the previous scandals), and she DM'd me back saying that she’ll send it to ABC ASAP and to keep her updated if there’s anything else that I see that is concerning. Hopefully something will be done,” the user continued.

Of course, this is all unconfirmed speculation, but it certainly seems like Ashley did share the information with the team as he was removed from the show suddenly in the episode. Time will tell if they'll address the issue directly in the future!

