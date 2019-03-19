Go Behind the Scenes of Hannah Brown’s ‘Bachelorette’ 2019 Season (PHOTOS)
Bachelorette fans may have just learned that Hannah Brown will serve as this year’s star, but her Season 15 is already underway!
ABC’s hit reality TV series doesn’t waste a minute when it comes to production, and we’re gathering images from set in this gallery ahead of the May premiere. In the gallery above, see Alabama Hannah during the first night of filming at the Bachelor Mansion alongside host Chris Harrison. And speaking of the mansion, we’re glad to see it’s looking better than ever after surviving California’s wildfires!
Click through for your first look at Bachelorette 2019!
The Bachelorette, Season 15 Premiere, Monday, May 13, ABC
