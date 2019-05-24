Is [Spoiler] Going to Die in 'Elementary' Season 7? (POLL)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 7, Episode 1 of Elementary, "The Further Adventures."]

In the final season premiere of Elementary, CBS didn't shy away from some serious drama in the episode's last minutes.

Picking up essentially where the Season 6 final left off, Sherlock (Jonny Lee Miller) and Watson (Lucy Liu) are business as usual in their new locale of London town. Working on cases there, the duo are out of the fray mostly when it comes to Gregson (Aidan Quinn) and Bell (Jon Michael Hill).

Stateside, Bell is preparing to depart the NYPD, but as the episode nears its conclusion viewers were given the shock of a lifetime when he rings Sherlock from Gregson's phone. "Captain," Sherlock greets the caller.

"Actually, it's me, Marcus," Bell responds. "Sorry I'm calling like this. I'm just dialing everyone he's close to that's in his phone."

The somber tone sets in as their conversation carries on and Sherlock decides to put the call on speaker phone for Watson to listen in as well.

"The Captain, he's been shot," Bell says simply. The gut-wrenching news is followed by a grim prognosis and alarming visuals as Gregson is seen laying in a bed with varius life-supporting tubes connected to his body. Bell tells the pair that it's bad and the Captain was found out on the street in Flushing the night before.

Bell gets even more candid with his words as he says doctors aren't sure Gregson will pull through. The news is sure to spark some action in the pair across the pond, but will Sherlock risk imprisonment to see that Gregson's okay? He did take the fall for Michael Rowan's murder to protect Watson at the end of Season 6 and went to London to avoid being detained.

Only time will tell, but considering the state Gregson was last seen in, we're wondering if he's going to pull through, or is everything as hopeless as Bell made it seem? Let us know what you think in the poll below, and don't miss the next installment of Elementary on CBS to see how things play out.

Elementary, Thursdays, 10/9c, CBS