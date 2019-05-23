'The Haunting of Hill House' Star Teases Season 2 (Without Saying Much)

The Haunting of Hill House took viewers by surprise when it hit Netflix last October, and with a new season on the horizon, details about The Haunting of Bly Manor may have surfaced thanks to Season 1 star Oliver Jackson-Cohen.

The actor, who played Luke Crain in Netflix's overnight success, recently spoke with TheWrap and answered questions regarding the mysterious next chapter. As was previously announced, Season 2 of the series will tell an entirely different story as it sets its sights on Henry James' The Turn of the Screw for source material. Season 1 focused on Shirley Jackson's The Haunting of Hill House, which told the story of the Crain family during and after their time in the haunted abode.

Creator Mike Flanagan had hinted at the anthology style before the show was picked up for another season, but no one has stated whether the original cast would return in new roles. Jackson-Cohen, though, did seem to know something about the upcoming season.

"I will get shot if I ever answer that question,"Jackson-Cohen said in laughter about whether he'd been cast in Season 2.

While he couldn't reveal whether he'll return, he did hint at another incredible story. "All I can say is that Bly Manor is going to be incredible. It's a very, very exciting story, from what I've heard," he said, hinting at his insider knowledge.

Flanagan and partner Trevor Macy signed a multi-year deal with the streaming service in correlation with Haunting's second season renewal back in February. "Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy are masterful at creating authentically frightening stories that leave audiences on the edge of their seats, but unable to look away," Cindy Holland, vice president of original content at Netflix, had said back then. "We're excited to continue our partnership with them on The Haunting series and future projects to come."

Echoing Netflix's excitement, Jackson-Cohen further elaborated on his Season 2 hopes while revealing nothing about his potential involvement.

"I feel like working with Mike and Trevor and all of our crew, the writers, was just so special," he said. "And Netflix had been so incredible, Paramount, Amblin, all of the people behind it. It was such a dream. And I think, as well, working with someone like Mike who writes these characters that are so much more — there's so many dimensions to these characters that he writes that I think anyone would love to work with a writer like that. So I would 100 percent love to do it," he continued to say about possibly joining the cast again.

While no exact premiere date has been announced, the show will definitely return in 2020, so hopefully, as time goes on, fans will learn more about the casting that may or may not include Jackson-Cohen and other familiar faces. Until then, we'll be spending our time with the Crains at Hill House.

The Haunting of Bly Manor, Coming 2020, Netflix