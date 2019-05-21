What Happened to Jackson in the 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 15 Finale?

The Grey's Anatomy Season 15 finale featured staff changes at the hospital and at least one character facing jail time, but it's possible that one series regular may not be back in the fall.

Jackson (Jesse Williams) and Maggie (Kelly McCreary) had been on a camping trip (which did not go well at all) when she was called back to the hospital. However, fog rolled in, and Jackson was forced to pull over on the side of the road because he couldn't see a thing. He left Maggie in the car, but he still hadn't returned by the end of the finale. How worried should Maggie and fans be about him?

Showrunner Krista Vernoff called his situation "worrisome" in an interview with TVLine, pointing out that we don't know "why Jackson disappeared into the fog." There had been a multi-car pileup, but it's unclear if Jackson is missing because he's helping others or if he himself got into trouble.

"It was a creative decision. It was a cliffhanger," Vernoff said of that ending for Jackson to The Hollywood Reporter. "I want people to come back [in the fall] and talk all summer and wonder what happens to him. We have not mapped it out. The writers come back June 3, I'm on vacation for two weeks and then we'll hit it."

But would Grey's Anatomy really kill off Jackson? The show is known for drama and OMG moments, and when better to truly affect his girlfriend, Maggie, with that loss than when their relationship is on shaky ground?

On the other hand, that's precisely why he's probably not dead. There's just too much to still unpack from the couple's argument in the finale. Furthermore, as THR noted, Williams is still a series regular, unless that changes.

Instead, it's more likely that he and Maggie will remain separated at least in the beginning of the Season 16 premiere, especially if there isn't a time jump. If the premiere doesn't pick up right where (or soon after) the finale left off, the show could also leave fans wondering about Jackson's fate for a little while longer.

Sound off with your thoughts on Jackson's fate in the comments below.

Grey's Anatomy, Season 16, Fall 2019, ABC