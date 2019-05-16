10 Heart-Stopping Statistics About ‘Grey’s Anatomy’s Longevity
Grey’s Anatomy had little left to prove after becoming ABC’s longest-running primetime scripted series and surpassing ER as the longest-running American primetime medical drama. But it’s such an overachieving show that ABC has renewed it for two more seasons, meaning fans will see a 16th season and 17th season, if not more.
Grey’s creator Shonda Rhimes and star Ellen Pompeo have said they’ll mutually decide when to call it a day, but neither one has made any indication that Season 17 will be the final installment.
While we looking forward to future drama at Grey Sloan Memorial, click through the gallery above for 10 statistics showing just how long these doctors have been operating…
Grey’s Anatomy, Season 15 Finale, Thursday, May 16, 8/7c, ABC