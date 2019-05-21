17 Memes From the 'Game of Thrones' Finale That Still Have Us Laughing

Meaghan Darwish
HBO

Not everyone loved the Game of Thrones series finale, but any fan of the show is able to recognize a clever meme or joke when they see one.

In a time when viewers are mourning the loss of one of TV's most popular shows, it's nice to have a good laugh, and the memes below are sure to stir some up for even the most destitute of fans. With your favorite characters (and some not so beloved), the internet embraced the good and bad from the episode. Catch a few of them below.

This Theory About a Cersei and Daenerys Reunion:

Gendry's Next Move:

This Relatable Sentiment About Bran's Triumph:

This Mean Girls Inspired Theory About Brienne's Book Entry:

Sansa's Burn on Bran:

This Prophecy About Sansa's Plans for Bran:

This Suggestion for an Arya Stark Spinoff:

And This Second Hint at a Sequel Opportunity:

Bran Was Biding His Time:

This Objection to Tyrion's Choice:

And This Alternative to the Iron Throne:

Because Ghost Is a Good Boy:

Pointing Out Daenerys' Faults:

A Nod to Good Editing:

This Hope for Daenerys' After Life:

Appreciation for Jon and Tormund's Bromance:

This Jon and Tormund-centric Spinoff: