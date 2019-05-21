17 Memes From the 'Game of Thrones' Finale That Still Have Us Laughing

Not everyone loved the Game of Thrones series finale, but any fan of the show is able to recognize a clever meme or joke when they see one.

In a time when viewers are mourning the loss of one of TV's most popular shows, it's nice to have a good laugh, and the memes below are sure to stir some up for even the most destitute of fans. With your favorite characters (and some not so beloved), the internet embraced the good and bad from the episode. Catch a few of them below.

This Theory About a Cersei and Daenerys Reunion:

cersei and daenerys when they see each other in hell pic.twitter.com/bi0ZHMcUpa — ellie (@odairannies) May 20, 2019

Gendry's Next Move:

This Relatable Sentiment About Bran's Triumph:

This Mean Girls Inspired Theory About Brienne's Book Entry:

This man is the nastiest skank bitch I've ever met. Do not trust him. He is a fugly slut: #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/a6Pmoykpsi — Paige Thee Pony 🔥 (@highpaige_) May 20, 2019

Sansa's Burn on Bran:

still feels like Sansa was kind of harsh on Bran in that scene pic.twitter.com/Xi03V1sQMT — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) May 20, 2019

This Prophecy About Sansa's Plans for Bran:

This Suggestion for an Arya Stark Spinoff:

Next on HBO Arya The Explorer #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/48ven2Ohjd — Its just me (@wussy_) May 20, 2019

And This Second Hint at a Sequel Opportunity:

Bran Was Biding His Time:

Bran watching Dany and Cersei fight for the throne knowing it was all coming to him and the end...#gameofthrones #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/GQ6jflWHx1 — The Kingmaker🦉 (@SmithVinci) May 20, 2019

This Objection to Tyrion's Choice:

TYRION: People love stories. And no one has a better story than Bran ARYA, WHO LEARNED SHAPE-SHIFTING AND MURDERED THE INVINCIBLE ICE KING OF DEATH: Bran has what now — Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) May 20, 2019

And This Alternative to the Iron Throne:

Because Ghost Is a Good Boy:

The editors of #GameOfThrones throwing in Jon petting Ghost last minute so we would all shut up. pic.twitter.com/GmwrljeGAJ — squidnie (@sydniefatt) May 20, 2019

Pointing Out Daenerys' Faults:

#GameOfThrones

Season 4: Daenerys locks dragons up for killing a child Season 8: pic.twitter.com/PAxbytLgcc — Cody Mireles (@CodyMireles) May 21, 2019

A Nod to Good Editing:

WOW I CANT BELIEVE DAENERYS TURNED INTO AN ACTUAL DRAGON THIS EPISODE. SPOILER. SORRY NOT SORRY. #GoT pic.twitter.com/OqcI5axYk7 — god tier (@nothisismigi1) May 20, 2019

This Hope for Daenerys' After Life:

Appreciation for Jon and Tormund's Bromance:

Tormund and Jon just chilling in the North for the rest of their lives #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/aUtpT6uvJf — gendry stan 4 life (@katemaurooo) May 20, 2019

This Jon and Tormund-centric Spinoff: