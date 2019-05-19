'Game of Thrones': Did [Spoiler] Deserve the Iron Throne? (POLL)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the series finale of Game of Thrones.]

Game of Thrones came to a shocking conclusion on Sunday, with the series finale finally revealing who would sit on the Iron Throne.

If you weren't able to watch yet turn back now as this article is dark and full of spoilers.

As viewers know, the Iron Throne was melted down by Drogon rendering it a theoretical concept moving forward for Westeros' newest ruler... Bran the Broken. That's right, little Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) was named King of the "Six" Kingdoms after a dramatic take down of Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) in an effort to save the people she'd further endanger.

Ultimately, the reveal left some fans torn as Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) made an argument for the young man that was hard to deny, but also unexpected.

While Bran may have been one of the least likely candidates in most viewers' eyes, his ascension makes sense considering the full-circle nature of the show. Essentially, Bran was always meant to be the king and he says as much to Tyrion when he's asked if he'd accept being the ruler of Westeros. As the three-eyed raven, Bran holds most of the world's stories in his head, allowing him to see what's right and just.

As someone not keen on power, Bran will never go mad with it and the role continues to give his character purpose following the Night King's demise. Plenty of viewers agree with this as they took to social media. Some even defended Bran, noting that his character was more deserving based on his role in the books.

Drogon destroying the iron throne because he knows Bran The Broken has his own seat. #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/5k10RWdLRI — Nathan Bellshaw (@NathanBellshaw) May 20, 2019

Bran pretending to be shocked when they made him king #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/onXQFpl1ex — Gameofthones543 (@gameofthones543) May 20, 2019

Good night to Bran the Broken and the Queen of the North only. pic.twitter.com/XEBmXRAtEb — ʰᵒᵇᶦ ʷᵃⁿ ᵏᵉⁿᵒᵇᶦ/nsfr (@seokjinniesRJ) May 20, 2019

king bran is here folks! let’s just appreciate the boy that has great povs in the books. it’s not martin’s fault that the show did him dirty, let’s accept this ending and move on. bran stark, first of his name and all that titles. you’ll be good! #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/e8jf7HEM5d — sophie (@starksinnuendo) May 20, 2019

Bran: a just, wise King Sansa: Mother fucking QUEEN in the North Arya: Exploring the unknown!!!! Jon Snow: Beyond the wall thriving with the wildlings Ghost: *gets a good boy scratch* Me:#GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/Y9kZLGjU6b — STANsa stark (@Dori_izafish) May 20, 2019

BRAN THE BROKEN — Zach Goodwin (@Good___Win) May 20, 2019

*SPOILER* I have to say, mythologically speaking, Bran being king is exactly right. The archetypal great father (or father culture) has two counterparts: the tyrant (bad) and the wise king (good). Bran is literally the latter; he's the wisest king the world has ever known. — Rob (@Rob_It_Is) May 20, 2019

Meanwhile, there are plenty of others who are fuming over the unexpected naming of the king. Whether it was Bran's unusual nature or lackluster role in comparison to other key players, many were upset and it's not entirely unwarranted. Throughout the show, Bran has appeared to be rather useless apart from his powers of being a three-eyed raven. After the fall of the Night King, it appeared his importance had waned, so in a way, his being named the king feels a little bit like an easy twist.

Like the fans that were pleased with the outcome the many who were not also took to social media, below see some of their reactions.

Sansa won the popular vote but Bran had the electoral college. — house stark hoppus. (@markhoppus) May 20, 2019

me trying to figure out in what world bran is a better ruler than sansa #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/scuZxJWAwc — Benjamin Button's #1 fan (@cat_lady_1) May 20, 2019

TYRION: People love stories. And nobody has a better story than Bran. JON SNOW, WHO WENT FROM STARK BASTARD TO LORD COMMANDER TO KING IN THE NORTH, WHO WAS LITERALLY KILLED AND RESURRECTED, WHO SLAYED HIS QUEEN/AUNT/LOVER FOR THE GOOD OF THE REALM: [Jim Halpert look to camera] — Jamie Woodham (@jwoodham) May 20, 2019

When they chose Bran as king #GoT pic.twitter.com/AIJJolX0w1 — Liverpool are in the Champions League final (@LondonAssyrian) May 20, 2019

Am I the only one who thinks Bran is a terrible person ?? He knew King's Landing was going to burn but he let it anyways in order to become king !! WHY IS NO ONE TALKING ABOUT IT #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/uIXQ8RezVm — im dead but loki isnt ४ (@c_h_a_o_t_i_c_) May 20, 2019

me knowing I watched 8 seasons of GoT just to have BRAN become the god damn king pic.twitter.com/6k8gEuZnOM — Kenzie (@kenzie_obannon) May 20, 2019

Man said he wasn't Bran any longer...now he claiming titles.... pic.twitter.com/jWqKTQ5VlR — Gyas Dem🌬💨 🏖📿🇦🇬 (@WestIndlan) May 20, 2019

So what did you think? Did Bran deserve the Iron Throne? Let us know in the poll below and feel free to share in the comments.