'Game of Thrones': Did [Spoiler] Deserve the Iron Throne? (POLL)

Meaghan Darwish
Spoiler Alert HBO

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the series finale of Game of Thrones.]

Game of Thrones came to a shocking conclusion on Sunday, with the series finale finally revealing who would sit on the Iron Throne.

If you weren't able to watch yet turn back now as this article is dark and full of spoilers.

As viewers know, the Iron Throne was melted down by Drogon rendering it a theoretical concept moving forward for Westeros' newest ruler... Bran the Broken. That's right, little Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) was named King of the "Six" Kingdoms after a dramatic take down of Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) in an effort to save the people she'd further endanger.

In true heartbreaking fashion, we end this tale with an episode drawing attention to the importance of a good story.

Ultimately, the reveal left some fans torn as Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) made an argument for the young man that was hard to deny, but also unexpected.

While Bran may have been one of the least likely candidates in most viewers' eyes, his ascension makes sense considering the full-circle nature of the show. Essentially, Bran was always meant to be the king and he says as much to Tyrion when he's asked if he'd accept being the ruler of Westeros. As the three-eyed raven, Bran holds most of the world's stories in his head, allowing him to see what's right and just.

As someone not keen on power, Bran will never go mad with it and the role continues to give his character purpose following the Night King's demise. Plenty of viewers agree with this as they took to social media. Some even defended Bran, noting that his character was more deserving based on his role in the books.

Meanwhile, there are plenty of others who are fuming over the unexpected naming of the king. Whether it was Bran's unusual nature or lackluster role in comparison to other key players, many were upset and it's not entirely unwarranted. Throughout the show, Bran has appeared to be rather useless apart from his powers of being a three-eyed raven. After the fall of the Night King, it appeared his importance had waned, so in a way, his being named the king feels a little bit like an easy twist.

Like the fans that were pleased with the outcome the many who were not also took to social media, below see some of their reactions.

So what did you think? Did Bran deserve the Iron Throne? Let us know in the poll below and feel free to share in the comments.