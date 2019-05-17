'The Blacklist's EPs Tease Surprise Answers & Shocking New Questions in the Finale (VIDEO)

This is the night fans of The Blacklist discover why U.S. president Robert Diaz (Benito Martinez) has planned his own assassination with his advisor Anna McMahon (Jennifer Ferrin) and seemingly his own wife Miriam (Regina Schneider).

Check out TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek at Diaz and McMahon solidifying those plans while she promises to get rid of the FBI task force and Red Reddington (James Spader), who are investigating them. “They’re traitors,” as McMahon puts it in the preview.

“We really get to answer what is a season-long riddle about this plot against the country, in which the president is supportive of a plot to assassinate the president,” says executive producer Jon Bokenkamp.

As the episode begins, the FBI task force has been arrested and it rests on Agent Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone) to keep out of McMahon’s way, rescue her friends, and get to the plot’s bottom. “It’s a really fast, energetic, fun big episode,” adds Bokenkamp.

But it’s not the season finale’s only story. "While we’re resolving that story, we’ll do what we usually do and put a bomb under the table in the personal lives of our characters," says fellow exec producer John Eisendrath. "The plot story is resolved, but the personal story comes completely unglued!”

The Blacklist, Season 6 Finale, Friday, May 17, 8/7c, NBC