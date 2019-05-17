CBS' 'Broke' Cast Previews the 'Funny for the Whole Family' Comedy (VIDEO)

If you're looking for a "very well-balanced show" for the whole family with "heart," look no further than the new CBS midseason comedy, Broke.

TV Insider spoke with series stars Jaime Camil (Jane the Virgin), Natasha Leggero (Another Period), and Izzy Diaz (Snowfall) at the CBS Upfronts Wednesday, to get a preview of the latest family sitcom joining the primetime lineup.

In Broke, single mother Jackie (NCIS star Pauley Perrette) is shocked when her estranged sister, Elizabeth (Leggero), shows up at her doorstep with billionaire husband Javier (Camil) and Javier's assistant/driver/friend Luis (Diaz) in tow.

As Leggero explains, the three of them had been globe-trotting until her "darling" husband's father cuts them off, leaving them no choice but to return to her family home. This is apparently "really hard" for Elizabeth to do, and she begs Jackie to let them live with her.

"I think fans like a well-written show," Camil said. "Some of them migrate from other shows, but a show holds itself by its great writing and great storytelling."

Watch the video above for more about the new series from Camil, Leggero, and Diaz, including who might help bring the sisters back together.

