Thursday TV Ratings: ABC Game Shows Win, Canceled 'Council of Dads' Rises

Game shows ruled on Thursday's primetime broadcast schedule with ABC's trifecta of game shows — Holey Moley, Don't and To Tell the Truth — grabbing the top spots in the 18-49 demo for the night. Holey Moley and Don't each grabbed a 0.7 ratings for their airings and Truth fell a notch to 0.6. In total viewers, the winner for the night once again was a rerun of CBS sitcom Young Sheldon.

Soon-to-wrap up NBC drama, Council of Dads, which was canceled on Thursday and will air its series finale on July 2, hit a high in total viewers that it hasn't seen since its series premiere on March 24, which benefited from airing after the fourth season finale of This Is Us (3.75 million). Also, CBS's Pauley Perrette sitcom Broke aired its series finale with numbers on par with the series low it received last week.

Here's the breakdown for Thursday, June 25, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):