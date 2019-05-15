'Younger' Season 6 Trailer: Will Charles and Liza's Relationship Affect Her Career? (VIDEO)

Are Charles (Peter Hermann) and Liza (Sutton Foster) perfect for each other, or is trouble coming their way in Younger Season 6?

TV Land released the trailer for the upcoming season Wednesday, and things are about to get complicated, professionally and personally, for everyone.

Liza announces to the office that she's the assistant Charles was having an affair with. And it's that relationship that may drive a wedge between Liza and Kelsey (Hilary Duff), since the latter doesn't like her friend talking to Charles about her decisions. Which side will Liza choose when it comes to business?

Kelsey's now the publisher at the freshly minted Millennial Print, but with that comes responsibilities, like telling the last person she wants to that a book is not a "masterpiece," no matter what a chant says. As for her love life, she and Zane (Charles Michael Davis) are just friends ... maybe.

Then there's the matter of Josh (Nico Tortorella) becoming a father ... or not? The paternity of Claire's (Phoebe Dynevor) baby is in question.

Oh, and speaking of Josh, there are enough looks between him and Liza to keep that love triangle alive.

But perhaps the craziest part of the trailer is who may be arrested. Watch below.

Returning guest stars include Laura Benanti, Dynevor, Michael Urie and Chris Tardio. Nicole Ari Parker will appear in multiple episodes as Maggie's (Debi Mazar) love interest.

Other guest stars include screenwriter Michael Cunningham, novelist Meg Wolitzer and actresses Becky Ann Baker and Willa Fitzgerald.

Younger, Season 6 Premiere, Wednesday, June 12, 10/9c, TV Land