'Younger' Season 6 Sets Return Date — Find Out What's Next (VIDEO)

Younger is officially coming back for its sixth season this summer! The TV Land show will be returning to television screens on Wednesday, June 12.

The main cast — including Sutton Foster, Hilary Duff, Debi Mazar, Miriam Shor, Nico Tortorella, Peter Hermann, Molly Bernard, and Charles Michael Davis — will all be returning for the upcoming season.

Season 6 will see Duff’s character, Kelsey, diving into her new role as publisher at Millennial Print. Liza and Charles, played by Foster and Hermann, will have to navigate their relationship now that he’s no longer running the publishing house, and other romances will certainly be thrown into the mix.

Laura Benanti, Phoebe Dynevor, and Michael Urie, and Chris Tardio will all return as guest stars this season. Nicole Ari Parker is also set to play Maggie’s new love interest.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

New guest stars include Michael Cunningham, Meg Wolitzer, Becky Ann Baker, Willa Fitzgerald, and Beth Leavel.

Not to mention, Shor, who plays Diana, will be directing an episode this season. She has previously directed another episode in the series.

Younger will also be airing in TV Land for Season 6 after it was previously announced the show would be moving to Paramount Network.

However, the decision was eventually reversed given the series' success on TV Land.

Younger, Season 6 Premiere, Wednesday, June 12, 10/9c, TV Land