CBS Boss Responds to 'Bull' Renewal & Michael Weatherly Controversy

CBS recently renewed its legal procedural Bull for a fourth season and some viewers questioned the decision considering the controversy the show underwent earlier this year surrounding star Michael Weatherly. And now, the network's bosses are speaking out.

The actor, who became a household name with his role as Tony DiNozzo on NCIS, was accused by former Bull costar Eliza Dushku of sexual harassment during her time with the series. Dushku received a $9.5 million settlement from CBS for her wrongful termination after reporting the alleged harassment, and she later detailed the situation in an op-ed for The Boston Globe.

Following the story, fans questioned the fate of the show, so when CBS renewed it last week, they were both surprised and happy that they wouldn't have to say goodbye to the series. But not all were thrilled with the decision, and Steven Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment pulled out of producing the series for its impending fourth season.

CBS voiced their stance on the situation at its upfront presentation on Wednesday. "Michael made a mistake in his comments [to Dushku]. He owned that mistake. He was apologetic at the time, and he was remorseful," said CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl.

"He was willing to take any kind of coaching or training we deem necessary for him to create a positive environment on the set," he continued and revealed had took place.

"When we looked at the totality of the situation, we felt comfortable bringing Bull back on the air," he said. "He's a dad, he's a father. He was upset by this. He wants to make it better."

Time will tell whether the renewal will see a successful fourth season, but considering Weatherly's rabid fanbase, the forecast seems fairly bright.

