'The 100' Ponders Redemption and Violence in 'The Children of Gabriel' (RECAP)

[SPOILER ALERT! The following contains major spoilers for The 100 Season 6, episode 3, "The Children of Gabriel."]

Remember that geneticist at the beginning of last week's episode? Yeah, based on the title of this episode — "The Children of Gabriel" — it's safe to say he'll play a larger role in the story than just "that scientist guy who escaped."

Foreshadowing aside, since this is The 100, nothing's ever black and white... and it appears Sanctum is as morally complex as every other group on the show. Clarke and her friends have ended up comfortably imprisoned by the Sanctumites and their leader, and while Clarke tries to convince him that they're worth saving, Bellamy comes face-to-face — again — with the darkness in Octavia as they go to retrieve the transport ship. But a mysterious, dangerous group is mobilizing in the forest, and it seems Clarke and her friends will soon be drawn into yet another nasty conflict.

Death Is Not the End

The episode opens seconds after last week's. Murphy starts seizing up, and he's saved by the arrival of a mysterious leader figure (hello, JR Bourne!). As Clarke and her friends watch, one of the men pulls out a snake, and its venom nullifies Murphy's illness. They get a brief moment of happiness when Murphy starts breathing again, then the leader orders his man to lock them up.

In captivity, the group bickers. They're interrupted by a seemingly friendly group of Sanctumites who offer them drinks called "Jo Juice," after Josephine Prime. The leader who saved Murphy walks in, and he's formally introduced as "Russell Lightbourne." Russell says Clarke's transport ship needs to be flown onto Sanctum grounds. Raven, Echo and Octavia opt to go to the ship, while the rest stick behind. Clarke's upset to hear that Madi was on it, but Bellamy promises he'll bring her daughter back.

Violence Is a Contagion

Clarke watches her group leave, and Russell approaches her. He tells her she's going to like it there, and that they'll talk about whether or not her group can stay over dinner. Back at the holding area, Jordan, much like his namesake, breaks the rules and leaves the holding area. He stumbles upon one of the women who gave them drinks earlier, and they talk and flirt. He's saved from having to go back into holding by the girl, whose name is Delilah. She claims to not have influence, but clearly, her word carries weight.

Dressed in a gorgeous pink gown, Clarke attends an extravagant dinner at the castle with Russell and his wife. She tells them they're trying to start over and do better, and that she needs Russell's help to survive on the planet. Unfortunately, Jordan's already told Delilah, who told them, about her deadly past. Russell — perhaps rightly — is wary of her and doesn't think she can change. He orders Clarke to fly her transport ship back to space when it returns.

Children of Gabriel

On the ship, Gaia helps Madi with her training. Diyoza chuckles at their routine, which brings on an argument — it's very clear Diyoza's crimes have not been forgiven — but their bickering is cut short by a group of people who look suspiciously like Grounders in more colorful clothing. They are't able to get the ship door closed before the Grounders shoot them with paralytic darts.

'The 100' Star Luisa D'Oliveira Talks Emori's Continued Evolution in Season 6 The actress breaks down the relationship between Emori and Murphy, and previews her reaction to a whole new world.

Madi and a not-paralyzed-because-the-dart-hit-her-vest Diyoza watch as the group refers to itself as "The Children of Gabriel," and chants "death to Primes!" They're planning something for the Second Moon, which seems to be that night. The Sanctumites hear the chanting and refuse to go further, leaving Bellamy's group alone. They hold off until nightfall, but the Children have taken the guns. Octavia kills the group carrying the weapons, but since they were withdrawing, bad blood surges again between the Blakes. Upset and convinced his sister died a long time ago, Bellamy leaves Octavia instead of taking her on the ship. "Fine," she says. "I should've died in that gorge, anyway."

Death to Primes

While Clarke's at dinner, Jordan talks to Delilah. She kisses him and they almost take things farther, but she faints suddenly. When Jordan turns her over, he finds a dart in her back. The man who shot her takes Delilah.

Abby tries to console an upset Murphy, who saw something when he "died" and thinks he's going to Hell. When Clarke returns from dinner she goes to find Jordan, and, under the order of the guard, goes after the man who took Delilah. She's injured in the attempt, and Russell and his guard take her to the greenhouse to help her. He reveals that they're Nightbloods, too, but before they can discuss more of Sanctum's mythology, a worried mother rushes in and tells Russell her daughter has been taken. He insists they'll get her back.

The Forest is My Weapon

Back with her group, Clarke has just enough time to get upset at Jordan for telling the Primes about their history when Bellamy's group reunites with them. She and Madi share a happy embrace, and Russell tells them that because Clarke saved Delilah, they can stay. Well, not all of them can — when Russell learns Diyoza is with them, he says she'll be escorted outside the forcefield (apparently her face is with Hitler and Bin Laden in the history books). Madi's not happy about this, but Clarke holds her back.

5 Ideas for a 'The 100' Spinoff (PHOTOS) At WonderCon 2019, showrunner Jason Rothenberg hinted that there might be something in the works.

In the forest, the Children of Gabriel reassemble after successfully completing at least some of their mission. Octavia approaches them and tells their leader, Xavier, to pick up a weapon. Instead of doing that, Xavier triggers a gas explosion that makes O fall down, choking and gagging... and it's clear that whatever comes next for the Children, Octavia will be part of it.

Other Observations

I almost need to watch this episode again to catch all the complexity of Sanctum's mythology. The Children of Gabriel are probably descended from Gabriel the geneticist, and Sanctum's rulers are descended from Sean Maguire's character, and for some reason, they're at odds. But there was so much to take in that one viewing isn't quite enough to catch all the references to old plot points and foreshadowing for the rest of the season!

Murphy absolutely broke my heart this episode. I'm convinced what he saw was the effect of the toxins, but it must have rattled him badly enough to make him re-evaluate his whole life. (Also, who knew Murphy had any knowledge about Christian concepts of Heaven and Hell?) Given his new concerns for the state of his soul, it'll be interesting to see where his character goes from here.

Jordan Green is such a sweetheart, but I thought his innocent nature might get used to the Sanctumites' advantage. Since he's just learning about people and all the not-so-fun stuff that comes with interacting with humans other than one's parents, it'll be intriguing to see if he ends up turning bitter (after all, he was just trying to help!) or if he finds a friend who can help him figure out how to relate to the world... and when to put his walls up.

Oh, the Blake siblings. It wouldn't be The 100 if the Blakes weren't fighting. I do think they need some time apart and that's what's best and healthiest for them both, right now: Octavia especially, given how lost she's become. She might end up being a Grounder again this season, in a way — if The Children of Gabriel are the Grounders, or the outsiders, in this situation. Might joining a side and fighting in a war where everyone isn't looking to her for salvation help her find herself again?