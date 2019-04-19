5 Ideas for a ‘The 100’ Spinoff (PHOTOS)

This might be more of a straightforward survival story, and it wouldn’t necessarily tie into the larger mythology of The 100 as well as some of the other ideas. That said, it could be intriguing to see how regular folks survived the first apocalypse with ALIE’s bombs, and maybe even explore the family trees of our current main characters — their grandparents or great-grandparents would’ve been the first generation on The Ark.

There were hints, at least in Season 1, that all of the adults on The Ark had known each other for a long time or maybe even grown up together. With that in mind, a spinoff could take the form of a story about our current roster of “adults” and even those who have died in earlier seasons (think Abby, Kane, Jaha, Jake, Sinclair and others as young adults).

Season 4 leaned heavily on the mythology of the cultish Second Dawn, but we never got to learn much else about the organization other than that it was led by Bill Cadogan, that he was involved with Becca’s death and that high-ranking members of the organization survived the apocalypse in bunkers. That sounds like a pretty interesting canvas on which to paint a spinoff, and it would certainly offer some explanations as to the backstory of the grounders and their ancestors.

Some fans have been calling for a grounder spinoff for years, and there are several options such a show could choose from for a storyline. It could focus on the early generations of the grounder clans and their formation, the warring between tribes and formation of the coalition, the previous commanders and their Natblidas , etc. Some of those options might work best if Alycia Debnam-Carey was able to return as Lexa, but it could also be possible to see Dichen Lachman as Anya again, too.

We’ve already seen glimpses of Becca’s past, but wouldn’t it be cool to see more of her journey to becoming the first commander? Madi’s visions have been expanding on her backstory, but it isn’t likely we’ll get a whole lot of detail without her showing up on a spinoff as a lead or secondary character. Plus, it’d be a great way to bring back Erica Cerra as Becca and/or ALIE.

Though WonderCon ended a few weeks ago, there’s one The 100-related tidbit we’re still pondering as we look forward to the Season 6 premiere.

Showrunner Jason Rothenberg seemed to hint that something — like another show in that familiar sci-fi universe of Arks, grounders, nuclear holocausts and frightening AIs — might be in the early development stages at The CW.

After listening to Richard Harmon speculate about a potential spinoff, Rothenberg chimed in: “We may be working on something. Can’t talk about it,” he said. “I’ll probably get in trouble for saying that.”

Rothenberg might not be able to talk about it, but we can certainly speculate! Here are a few ideas we think could make for a great The 100 spinoff.