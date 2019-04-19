5 Ideas for a ‘The 100’ Spinoff (PHOTOS)
Though WonderCon ended a few weeks ago, there’s one The 100-related tidbit we’re still pondering as we look forward to the Season 6 premiere.
Showrunner Jason Rothenberg seemed to hint that something — like another show in that familiar sci-fi universe of Arks, grounders, nuclear holocausts and frightening AIs — might be in the early development stages at The CW.
After listening to Richard Harmon speculate about a potential spinoff, Rothenberg chimed in: “We may be working on something. Can’t talk about it,” he said. “I’ll probably get in trouble for saying that.”
Rothenberg might not be able to talk about it, but we can certainly speculate! Here are a few ideas we think could make for a great The 100 spinoff.
The 100, Season 6 Premiere, Tuesday, April 30, 9/8c, The CW