'Blood and Treasure': A Black Market Bazaar Holds Intrigue in Scene From the New Action Drama (VIDEO)

Ready for some adventure this summer?

In the new CBS action drama, Blood and Treasure, former FBI agent Danny McNamara (Matt Barr), who specializes in stolen art and antiquities, recruits Lexi Vaziri (Sofia Pernas), an art thief who is haunted by the death of her father, to help bring terrorist Karim Farouk (Oded Fehr) to justice and rescue Danny's kidnapped mentor, Dr. Anna Castillo (Alicia Coppola). Of course, things won't go easy or as planned, which makes the new series more than a little fun to watch.

In this exclusive clip for TV Insider from the premiere episode, the setting is a black market bazaar where we’re introduced to two of the show's rogues - Simon Hardwick (James Callis), an expert at procuring stolen artifacts for the right price, and arms dealer Aiden Shaw (Michael James Shaw), who has ties to Farouk.

Blood and Treasure premieres Tuesday, May 21, 9/8c, CBS