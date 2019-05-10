20 'Game of Thrones' Season 8 Memes That Would Even Make Bran Laugh
Even with the Night King out of commission, Game of Thrones Season 8 is getting grimmer by the episode, with Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) and Cersei (Lena Headey) seemingly determined to destroy each other no matter the collateral loss of life.
And the plot will just grow even more joyless now that Tormund (Kristofer Hivju) isn’t around to offer misguided Brienne come-ons and preposterous childhood memories. So to add some levity to the proceedings, we’ve rounded up some of the funniest Season 8 memes we’ve seen on the interwebs.
Savor the comic relief while you can, GoT fans…
The new creepster of Winterfell
Another dead Ned
Another take on the White Walker’s design
No one:
GoT:#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/7D5TytnylL
— ✨Blue Jesse ✨ (@Pheonix_frost) April 15, 2019
Calling out the Mean Girls of Westeros
I *knew* I'd seen the Dany/Sansa scene somewhere before... from r/freefolk
Stoic Samwell
Daenerys: I killed your dad and brother
Sam:
#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/gM1rLZvRDo
— Dan (@AppleSauce4dayz) April 15, 2019
Sunken ‘ship
Dumbo dreams
If Cersei was a Targaryen. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/DCxfJZAoMK
— The Pixel Factor (@ThePixelFactor) April 19, 2019
The soundtrack of “The Long Night”
How I knew Brienne was alive in the darkness from r/freefolk
A friend in need
What’s in a name?
Bran being wise
Bran not being wise
The new Melisandre
Unsatisfied
About that coffee cup…
Daenerys Stormborn of House Targaryen, the First of Her Name, Queen of the Andals and the First Men, Protector of the Seven Kingdoms, the Mother of Dragons, the Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, the Unburnt, the Breaker of Chains, and Drinker of Pumpkin Spice pic.twitter.com/BOPdolRhXz
— Ira Madison III (@ira) May 6, 2019
Ghost’s heartbreak
Ghost traveling with Tormund north.... #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/XvWchcbu0D
— Game of Thrones Memes (@Thrones_Memes) May 6, 2019
Ghost’s revenge
Not taking direction
Grey Worm’s real loss
oh no from r/freefolk
Resting Breaker of Chains Face
