20 'Game of Thrones' Season 8 Memes That Would Even Make Bran Laugh

Dan Clarendon
HBO

Even with the Night King out of commission, Game of Thrones Season 8 is getting grimmer by the episode, with Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) and Cersei (Lena Headey) seemingly determined to destroy each other no matter the collateral loss of life.

And the plot will just grow even more joyless now that Tormund (Kristofer Hivju) isn’t around to offer misguided Brienne come-ons and preposterous childhood memories. So to add some levity to the proceedings, we’ve rounded up some of the funniest Season 8 memes we’ve seen on the interwebs.

Savor the comic relief while you can, GoT fans…

The new creepster of Winterfell

Feeling cute from r/aSongOfMemesAndRage

Another dead Ned

Ned Umber be like from r/freefolk

Another take on the White Walker’s design

Calling out the Mean Girls of Westeros

I *knew* I'd seen the Dany/Sansa scene somewhere before... from r/freefolk

Stoic Samwell

Sunken ‘ship


Dumbo dreams

The soundtrack of “The Long Night”

How I knew Brienne was alive in the darkness from r/freefolk

A friend in need

I am sorry sam. Go home. from r/freefolk

What’s in a name?

Bran being wise

Bran not being wise

He could've saved Rhaegal and Missandei from r/freefolk

The new Melisandre

Unsatisfied

About that coffee cup…

Ghost’s heartbreak

Ghost’s revenge

I wouldn’t blame him from r/freefolk

Not taking direction

Grey Worm’s real loss

oh no from r/freefolk

Resting Breaker of Chains Face

