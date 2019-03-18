Anders Holm, Tika Sumpter & More Cast in 'Black-ish's Potential Bow Spinoff

ABC's next potential spinoff series has found its cast for the upcoming Black-ish episode centering on Tracee Ellis Ross's character, Bow.

Previously announced by the network, the episode will be set in the '80s/'90s, as it follows a teenage Bow and her family. According to Deadline, Anders Holm (Workaholics) and Tika Sumpter (The Haves and the Have Nots) have been cast as Bow's parents, Paul and Alicia, while Arica Himmel has been cast as the younger version of Bow.

Also cast are Veep's Gary Cole, Christina Anthony, Ethan William Childress, and Mykal-Michelle Harris. Cole will portray Paul's father, Harrison, Anthony will play Alicia's sister Denise, and Childress and Harris will play Bow's siblings Johan and Santamonica.

The casting news is an exciting development, as the upcoming episode could determine whether or not the network explores a spinoff series about Bow's past. It wouldn't be shocking to see the show get greenlit considering the success of Freeform's Black-ish spinoff, grown-ish, featuring Yara Shahidi's Zoey.

ABC isn't a stranger to picking up spinoffs, either. Earlier this season, the network premiered its Goldbergs spinoff series Schooled, set roughly a decade after the original series' events. Of course, the network has also turned down some spinoffs, such as The Middle's Sue Heck-centric pilot.

Only time will tell, but for now, the casting news is a first step.

Black-ish, Tuesdays, 9/8c, ABC