TV Insider Podcast: A Farewell 'Big Bang Theory' Roundtable — Plus, Matt Roush's Tribute

Our whole universe was in a hot dense state...

Can you believe we're less than a week away from the series finale of The Big Bang Theory and one of the best sitcom theme songs ever (thanks, Barenaked Ladies!)? We can debate the theme song worthiness another time but after 12 fabulous, top-rated hilarious seasons, the series that brought nerd culture into the cool zone is wrapping up on May 16, followed by a retrospective special with stars Johnny Galecki (Leonard) and Kaley Cuoco (Penny) hosting.

Prepare for an Emotional, Surprise-Filled 'Big Bang Theory' Series Finale 'We've tied a bow on so many different moments, and I feel like we've left no stone unturned,' Kaley Cuoco said.

We couldn't let the show go out without one final bazinga so for the latest TV Insider Podcast episode, our Jim Halterman grabbed time with television freelance journalists Scott Huver (People, Vulture, Variety) and Jean Bentley (The Hollywood Reporter, Rotten Tomatoes, IGN.com) to talk the high points of the series, how breakout character Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) became endearing more than annoying, and whether we'll want to see the show come back in some form in this wave or reboots and revivals.

Also on the podcast, our Senior Critic Matt Roush gave his own thoughts on saying goodbye to TBBT, along with a few other successful shows on their way out (Game of Thrones and Veep). He also shared some other shows he thinks are worth checking out when you're skipping along the many, many channels on your TVs.

The Big Bang Theory finale airs May 16 at 8/7c on CBS followed by a TK special looking back on the series.

