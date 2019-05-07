'The Goldbergs' Sneak Peek: Barry Interrupts Adam's 'Special Moment' (VIDEO)

"Magical nerd love ... lasts forever," at least according to The Goldbergs.

With graduation approaching, Jackie (Alexis Zall) is worried what the future holds for her and Adam (Sean Giambrone) in TV Insider's exclusive sneak peek of the season finale.

'Schooled': Barry Drops by William Penn to See Lainey (PHOTOS) But how will it make CB feel when her ex is back in the picture?

But they agreed that her going off to college would be "drama free," he reminds her. He even makes a sweet promise that they'll "always be in each other's lives." But before he can continue to reassure her, Barry (Troy Gentile) interrupts Adam's "special moment with [his] special lady" and sends Jackie away.

Watch the sneak peek below to see why Barry is "the worst."

10 Best Mother's Day TV Episodes (PHOTOS) All the best Mother's Day episodes to watch with your mom on her special day

Elsewhere in the episode, Adam lets it slip that Barry never completed his community service requirement, and the brothers join together to throw the greatest breakdancing battle in the history of William Penn.

With Geoff's (Sam Lerner) stress levels at an all-time high, Erica (Hayley Orrantia) makes an adult decision and plans for them to follow the Grateful Dead all summer.

The Goldbergs, Season 6 Finale, Wednesday, 8/7c, ABC