'Nailed It!'s Jaques Torres Teases an Even Funnier Season 3

Caution: These epic fails may taste funny. Netflix's comedic baking challenge Nailed It! — in which three amateurs vie for 10 grand by trying to master complicated dessert recipes — returns for a third season of belly laughs.

"Thank God we have contestants who don't plan," says superstar chef and chocolatier Jacques Torres. "They give us material to make fun of them — but in a nice way. Nobody cries. It's funny in the end."

This season will see a Marvel superhero tribute, treats inspired by high fashion and even a creepy clown cake. But we're already blushing over what the hilarious Nicole Byer will have to say about the challenge to create confectionary replicas of Michelangelo's David.

"Nicole always cracks jokes, but they can't always go in a family show," Torres says with a laugh. "It would be great to someday do Nailed It! After Dark. That would be even funnier than the original!"

Nailed It!, Season 3 Premiere, Friday, May 17, Netflix