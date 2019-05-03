'The Enemy Within' Casts Margaret Colin — What's Her Connection to Tal?

Keaton (Morris Chestnut) and his team may be about to catch a break in their pursuit of the elusive terrorist Mikhail Vassily Tal (Lev Gorn).

TV Insider has learned exclusively that Margaret Colin (Gossip Girl, Veep, Shades of Blue) will be guest starring in the May 13 episode of The Enemy Within.

Colin will play "a high-profile congresswoman ... who had previously used Shepherd's treason conviction as a launching pad for her political career" in Episode 12.

Due to urgent intelligence from a captured Tal contact, the team stops an assassination attempt on Colin's character. Keaton then has Shepherd (Jennifer Carpenter) interrogate her, which leads them to a "stunning truth about the origins of Tal." That's going to be some interrogation.

Check out the photos above and below for a first look at Colin's character facing Keaton and Shepherd's questions at the FBI in the episode, "Sequestered."

On The Enemy Within, Shepherd gave up the names of four CIA agents, including Keaton's fiancée, on Tal's trail when the terrorist threatened her daughter's life. She was then sentenced to life in prison, and Keaton has turned to her to help catch Tal.

The Enemy Within, Mondays, 10/9c, NBC