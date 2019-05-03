Kellie Martin Reprises Her Starring Role in 'Hailey Dean Mysteries: Death on Duty'

Fan-favorite sleuth Hailey Dean returns to solve a murder in Hailey Dean Mysteries: Death on Duty premiering Sunday, May 5 on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Based on characters from Nancy Grace’s New York Times best-selling book series, this first of three Hailey Dean Mysteries installments to debut in May on consecutive Sundays, Kellie Martin (Life Goes On, ER) reprises her role as Hailey Dean, and is joined by co-stars Viv Leacock (Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency), Matthew MacCaull (Tomorrowland), and Lauren Holly (NCIS) guest-starring.

Psychologist and former prosecutor Hailey Dean (Martin) aids her friend Detective Fincher Garland (Leacock) in investigating the murder of his former Marine friend.

'Hailey Dean Mysteries': Kellie Martin Talks New Cases & a Romantic Milestone Plus, the actress promises 'sunnier, funnier' moments in the new mysteries and opens up about finding roles in her 40s.

With a growing list of suspects who each seem to have strong motives, Hailey uses her investigative skills, as well as her uncanny ability to read people, to read and follow the clues that will lead them to the killer.

And, when the body of a female Marine shows up in the same park where Fincher’s buddy was found, the case takes a whole new turn as Hailey uncovers a conspiracy that puts her own life in danger as she pursues justice for the victims.

Hailey Dean Mysteries: Death on Duty, Premiere, Sunday, May 5, 9/8c, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

