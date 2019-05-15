Hailey Hunts for Murderer of Paroled Killer in 'Hailey Dean Mysteries: Killer Sentence'

Fan-favorite sleuth Hailey Dean (Kellie Martin) returns to find out who has framed her friend, District Attorney Paulina D’Orazio (Lauren Holly), for murder in Hailey Dean Mysteries: Killer Sentence, premiering Sunday, May 19.

Based on characters from Nancy Grace’s New York Times best-selling book series, this is the latest installment in the exciting Hallmark Movies & Mysteries franchise.

Just four months after being paroled for killing his wife, Clayton Morrel’s (Bradley Stryker) memoir is coming out, and it has both Hailey and the D.A. more than a bit unnerved.

'Hailey Dean Mysteries': Kellie Martin Talks New Cases & a Romantic Milestone Plus, the actress promises 'sunnier, funnier' moments in the new mysteries and opens up about finding roles in her 40s.

The night before Morrel’s big book-signing at former college buddy Frank Berlet’s (Matty Finochio) bookstore, Morrel is stabbed to death in his home.

When the DA is named the prime suspect in the murder, Hailey and detective Fincher Garland (Viv Leacock) are certain she is innocent and set out to find the real killer in order to exonerate Paulina. Detective Charlene “Monty” Montgomery (Lucia Walters) is running the official investigation and, as much as she wishes it wasn’t so, the evidence is pointing more and more towards Paulina.

Hailey leaves no stone unturned as she works to find the evidence needed to prove someone else is Morrel’s killer. Barbara Patrick, Amelia Lincoln, Eric Breker and Aaron Craven also star.

Hailey Dean Mysteries: Killer Sentence, Premiere, Sunday, May 19, 9/8c, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

