Hailey Is the Next Target in 'Hailey Dean Mysteries: A Prescription for Murder'

Who is behind a string if unexplained deaths? That is what fan-favorite sleuth Hailey Dean investigates in Hailey Dean Mysteries: A Prescription for Murder, premiering Sunday, May 12 on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

This ongoing series of movies is based on characters from Nancy Grace’s New York Times best-selling book series, Hailey Dean Mysteries. In this outing, Kellie Martin (Life Goes On, ER) reprises her role as Hailey Dean, and is joined by co-stars Viv Leacock (Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency), Matthew MacCaull (Tomorrowland), with Lauren Holly (NCIS) guest-starring.

Psychologist and former prosecutor Hailey Dean (Martin) aids her friend Detective Fincher Garland (Leacock) in investigating a rapidly growing string of murders at Atlanta Memorial Hospital, when Fincher’s girlfriend Dr. Meghan Phillips (Caitlyn Stryker, Supernatural) is named a suspect in the first killing.

As the list of suspects grows with each new victim’s death, Hailey’s keen investigative skills, her uncanny ability to read people, and her passion for justice lead her through a labyrinth of clues that eventually point to the killer.

But when she gets too close to the truth, Hailey becomes the killer’s next target for murder.

Hailey Dean Mysteries: A Prescription for Murder, Sunday, May 12, 9/8c, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

