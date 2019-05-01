Hulu Upfronts: 'Veronica Mars' Revival Trailer, 2 Marvel Series & More Announcements

Hulu is bulking up on a new slate of original programming, much of which it revealed at its upfront presentation in New York City on Wednesday.

In addition to announcing that it's surpassed 28 million subscribers in the United States alone, the streaming service also shared its plans for multiple new original shows ranging from limited series to food-focused reality.

Among two of the original titles are Marvel's Ghost Rider and Marvel's Helstrom as Hulu expands its partnership with Marvel television. Both shows are expected to land on the service in 2020 as Ghost Rider tells the story of Robbie Reyes — an antihero living on the Texas-Mexico border who brings vengeance for the innocents he encounters.

Meanwhile, Helstrom follows siblings Daimon and Ana Helstrom, the children of a "mysterious serial killer." Together, the brother-sister duo hunts down those who terrorize humanity.

Along with new originals, Hulu also partnered with Vox Media Studio, Majordomo Media, and Suit & Thai Productions for a multi-year deal to create food-related programming. Majordomo's David Chang and Suit & Thai's Chrissy Teigen will helm one of the first projects — a cooking show tentatively titled Family Style, which revolves around the ways people express love by cooking and eating together. Also in the works is documentary series Eater's Guide To The World, which takes a look at some of the world's most interesting restaurants.

Joining the mix at Hulu are Big Little Lies trio Nicole Kidman, writer David E. Kelley, and author Liane Moriarty for Nine Perfect Strangers which has received a straight-to-series order. The show is being adapted from Moriarty's book with the same name which follows nine city strangers at a health and wellness resort run by director Masha (Kidman) whose mission is to reinvigorate her guests. But these strangers have no idea what's about to hit them.

Hulu also gave the green light to its previously announced Kate McKinnon-starring series The Dropout, which will see the Saturday Night Live vet portray Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes. The show is based on the ABC News podcast of the same name. Along with the greenlight on The Dropout, Hulu renewed freshman series Ramy and PEN15 for second seasons.

Perhaps most exciting was when the streamer dropped the first full trailers for its Veronica Mars revival and The Handmaid's Tale Season 3. Check out the exciting previews below.