Hulu Sets 'Veronica Mars' Premiere Date, Releases First Teaser (VIDEO)

It's spring break in Neptune, and everyone's favorite private eye, Veronica Mars, is on the job.

Hulu's highly anticipated revival of the beloved series has debuted its first teaser and announced a long-awaited release date. Veronica Mars will officially return on Friday, July 26 for more sleuthing shenanigans.

Hulu Hints at More Mature 'Veronica Mars' in the Series Revival 'It's very true to the character, the world, the tone, but it's definitely an update,' Hulu's SVP of Originals says. 'She's not a little girl anymore.'

In the quick clip, star Kristen Bell (The Good Place) reprises her titular role and is shown sitting behind her desk. As the camera zooms in, we're treated to that signature narration that sets the scene.

"Spring break in Neptune, that means drunks, derelicts, flashers, frat boys, sorority vomit, pickpockets, bottomless drinks and topless dancers, street scum and beach bums," she rattles off while gearing up.

But that's not all! "And that's just the walk to my car," she continues while raising a taser. "Fortunately, I'm good to go."

That's right, she is! Check out the exciting segment below and mark you're calendars because Veronica Mars is coming.

Veronica Mars, Season Premiere, Friday, July 26, Hulu