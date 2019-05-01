'The Goldbergs' Sneak Peek: Will Barry & Erica Go to College Together? (VIDEO)

It's that time of year again when high school students are receiving their college acceptance letters and making decisions, and The Goldbergs are getting in the spirit of the occasion.

In the May 1 episode, "Mom Trumps Willow," Barry (Troy Gentile) and Erica (Hayley Orrantia) become battling siblings when he discovers his college-dropout sister was accepted to the same school as him. TV Insider has your exclusive first look at the episode with a brand new clip of the moment their acceptance letters arrive.

The scene begins with Barry's excitement over receiving such a thick envelope — because everyone knows that's a good thing — and from the University of Pennsylvania, no less. "I'm gonna rip the ass out of this envelope," he exclaims while tearing it open.

Dad Murray (Jeff Garlin) is equally as thrilled as he commends his son on being accepted to three schools, but Barry's adamant that he wants Penn since they have the "best Pre-Med program on the East coast."

The glow doesn't last long when Erica discovers her own acceptance letter to the prestigious university among the mail stack. How will it all play out? You'll have to tune into watch "Mom Trumps Willow," which also sees Adam (Sean Giambrone) attempting to get back in his mother Beverly's (Wendi McLendon-Covey) good graces after not joining her for Mother's Day.

The Goldbergs, Wednesdays, 8/7c, ABC