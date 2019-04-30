'Shadowhunters' Series Finale Trailer: Will Magnus & Alec Get Married? (VIDEO)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 3, Episode 20 of Shadowhunters, "City of Glass."]

Alec (Matthew Daddario) has a wedding to plan, but first, Magnus (Harry Shum Jr.) needs to be on the same plane of existence.

Shadowhunters ends its three-season run with a two-and-a-half-hour series finale, and as the trailer shows, part of it will be about making sure Magnus isn't a runaway groom.

"Magnus sacrificed everything to save us, and I'm going to get him back," Alec says. "I have a wedding to plan."

At the end of Episode 20, Magnus realized he could increase his power in Edom to close the rift and keep the demons Jonathan unleashed from coming back over and over. Before doing so, he proposed to Alec.

The good news is it looks like the newly engaged couple won't be separated for long. Everyone even appears to be gathered for a ceremony that could be their wedding.

The other good news is Simon (Alberto Rosende) and Izzy (Emeraude Toubia) may finally kiss, and Simon's ex-girlfriend, Maia (Alisha Wainwright), may be the one to give them the final push. "You can't be afraid to open your heart to the people that you care about," she says, and she would know, since she just lost Jordan.

But the bad news is really, really bad. Jonathan (Luke Baines) is still a threat — and more powerful than ever.

His plan is to make Clary (Katherine McNamara) watch the world die. While she thinks she can stop him, he makes it clear he will "end" her to accomplish his goal. But what will it take to keep him from destroying the world?

According to the series finale logline, "Jonathan begins his reign of vengeful terror as the Shadowhunters try to find a way to stop him. With only one hope, Clary must make a sacrifice that could have long-lasting implications for all."

Will that tie into Clary's statement early in the trailer that being a Shadowhunter is "who [she] was always meant to be" and something she "wouldn't trade ... for anything"?

Freeform promised fans "a proper ending" when it announced the end of the series in June 2018. Watch the trailer below for a taste of what that may be.

Shadowhunters, Series Finale, Monday, May 6, 8/7c, Freeform