‘Shadowhunters’: Go Behind the Scenes of the Final Episodes (PHOTOS)

When you realize you still have to wait for a trailer.

Check out at that wall beside Luke.

Realizing, you still have to wait for a 3B trailer.

“Thank you [Isaiah Mustafa] for bringing so much to this role,” Slavkin captioned. Mustafa plays Luke Garroway.

Harry Shum Jr. aka Magnus on his last day of filming.

Slavkin made an introduction: “Welcome our new Seelie Queen into the shadow world. [Kimberly-Sue Murray] will blow you all away.”

“Last day BTS — Mama and her boy,” he posted of Matthew Daddario (Alec) and Nicola Correia-Damude (Maryse).

“Alec gives a speech. ⁦[Matthew Daddario⁩] you light up the screen and are a joy to direct,” said executive producer Todd Slavkin on social media.

“That’s a wrap, Toronto! Thank you for a wonderful 3 years of learning, laughing, and making memories with the Shadowhunters family,” wrote Kat McNamara, who plays Clary Fray.

Shadowhunters‘ final episode run and big finale aren’t arriving until 2019, which means the cast and crew has been hard at work shooting and editing everyone’s last moments.

Season 3B will have 12 episodes including a two-episode special finale just for the fans of the Freeform series and the Mortal Instruments novels by Cassandra Clare.

“We are very proud of Shadowhunters, a series that broke new ground in the genre world and became a fan favorite,” the network said in June after announcing the series would come to an end in 2019.

“But as big supporters and fans ourselves, Freeform insisted on and championed the filming of a special two-part finale that would give devoted fans a proper ending,” the statement continued.

In recent months, the cast has been posting their final Shadowhunters moments on social media and reflecting on working on a series they loved. Click through the images above to see their behind-the-scenes images!

Shadowhunters, Returns, Monday, February 25, Freeform