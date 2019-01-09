‘Shadowhunters’: Go Behind the Scenes of the Final Episodes (PHOTOS)

Jessica Napoli
Untitled design(46)
Dj1zielUYAYSQIX
Twitter

“That’s a wrap, Toronto! Thank you for a wonderful 3 years of learning, laughing, and making memories with the Shadowhunters family,” wrote Kat McNamara, who plays Clary Fray.

DjnoQjEV4AARCM5
Twitter

“Alec gives a speech. ⁦[Matthew Daddario⁩] you light up the screen and are a joy to direct,” said executive producer Todd Slavkin on social media.

Djuk5bSUcAA24QC
Twitter

Executive producer Todd Slavkin posted a group shot.

DjsbkM-U0AAQEv5
Twitter

“Last day BTS — Mama and her boy,” he posted of Matthew Daddario (Alec) and Nicola Correia-Damude (Maryse).

Djtn5asX0AAobhc
Twitter

Slavkin made an introduction:
“Welcome our new Seelie Queen into the shadow world. [Kimberly-Sue Murray] will blow you all away.”

DjnmxLYU8AAyd_4
Twitter

Dominic Sherwood as Jace during a scene.

36927042_1989581257732290_1832471968914341888_n
Instagram

Harry Shum Jr. aka Magnus on his last day of filming.

Du9YzfSXQAA--FJ.jpg large
Twitter
Djnm7s_UUAAdQEG
Twitter

Emeraude Toubia on set as Isabelle Lightwood.

DsFhFznV4AEySdE.jpg large
Twitter

A moody Emeraude Toubia.

Djj5zV2U0AA-sad
Twitter

Night shoots for Kat and the crew.

DjvNfykUUAANNaO
Twitter

“When one door closes… that’s a wrap on Clary Fairchild,” McNamara wrote.

DjnnzuOUUAAoyTt
Twitter

“Thank you [Isaiah Mustafa] for bringing so much to this role,” Slavkin captioned. Mustafa plays Luke Garroway.

Dv3Txw7WkAEYe6e.jpg large
Twitter

Realizing, you still have to wait for a 3B trailer.

DwaSPXAWoAECvU5.jpg large
Twitter

In disguise?

Screen Shot 2019-01-09 at 2.42.09 PM

Clary and Jonathan (Luke Baines) in an awkward, family photo.

DvmreT4WkAAal0K.jpg large
Twitter

Izzy & Alec prepping for a scene.

DvcRbedXcAIOVsB.jpg large
Twitter

Luke doing a little work.

DvX-yFSWkAI52Sk.jpg large
Twitter

Maia’s (Alisha Wainwright) smile = instant mood boost.

DvMnNJEU0AASBvf.jpg large
Twitter

A Malec moment!

Du3r-AmVAAE5Acy.jpg large
Twitter

Check out at that wall beside Luke.

Du9YzfSXQAA--FJ

Jace & Aline (Eileen Li) joke before a scene.

Duf-exiXcAAjZvm.jpg large
Twitter

Jordan (Chai Hansen) before a take.

DuQNHHUWkAAeLXP.jpg large
Twitter

A moody Magnus.

DwRfMPRXcAAveQs.jpg large
Twitter

When you realize you still have to wait for a trailer.

DuEITAhW0AEzpHW.jpg large
Twitter

Another Malec moment!

Dt6HFCQWkAAZQ72.jpg large
Twitter

Ready, set, game.

DtgQ2ubXoAAkCOc.jpg large
Twitter

Out heart melts for Malec and Madzie (Ariana Williams).

DtctNopW0AAQdiC.jpg large
Twitter

Izzy takes a break.

DwfAXdVWkAIhbOr.jpg large
Twitter

Gonna miss this cast!

Shadowhunters‘ final episode run and big finale aren’t arriving until 2019, which means the cast and crew has been hard at work shooting and editing everyone’s last moments.

Season 3B will have 12 episodes including a two-episode special finale just for the fans of the Freeform series and the Mortal Instruments novels by Cassandra Clare.

“We are very proud of Shadowhunters, a series that broke new ground in the genre world and became a fan favorite,” the network said in June after announcing the series would come to an end in 2019.

“But as big supporters and fans ourselves, Freeform insisted on and championed the filming of a special two-part finale that would give devoted fans a proper ending,” the statement continued.

In recent months, the cast has been posting their final Shadowhunters moments on social media and reflecting on working on a series they loved. Click through the images above to see their behind-the-scenes images!

Shadowhunters, Returns, Monday, February 25, Freeform

Shadowhunters

