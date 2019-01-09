‘Shadowhunters’: Go Behind the Scenes of the Final Episodes (PHOTOS)
Shadowhunters‘ final episode run and big finale aren’t arriving until 2019, which means the cast and crew has been hard at work shooting and editing everyone’s last moments.
Season 3B will have 12 episodes including a two-episode special finale just for the fans of the Freeform series and the Mortal Instruments novels by Cassandra Clare.
“We are very proud of Shadowhunters, a series that broke new ground in the genre world and became a fan favorite,” the network said in June after announcing the series would come to an end in 2019.
“But as big supporters and fans ourselves, Freeform insisted on and championed the filming of a special two-part finale that would give devoted fans a proper ending,” the statement continued.
In recent months, the cast has been posting their final Shadowhunters moments on social media and reflecting on working on a series they loved. Click through the images above to see their behind-the-scenes images!
Shadowhunters, Returns, Monday, February 25, Freeform