'The Tick' Star Griffin Newman on Arthur's Season 2 Journey (VIDEO)

The Tick has finally returned for Season 2, and some big changes were in store for Arthur Everest, who's played by Griffin Newman. The actor stopped by to speak with TV Guide Magazine's Damian Holbrook about the evolution of Arthur in Season 2.

"Season 1 was a lot of refusal of the call," Newman says, "and I think [our showrunner], what he wanted to do was do a show where you really stacked the deck against the guy so it made sense why he would be refusing."

Among other things, the two chat about the show's point of view, Arthur's abilities, awareness and much more. Check out the conversation in the video below, and don't miss The Tick Season 2 streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.

The Tick, Season 2, Streaming now, Amazon Prime Video