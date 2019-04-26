'Game of Thrones': Who Is Most Likely to Die in the Battle of Winterfell? (POLL)

You know it's all anyone can talk about — whether or not your Game of Thrones favorites will live to see the light of day or perish in the night that's dark and full of terrors during the Battle of Winterfell.

As seen in Episode 2 of the final season, the dead were on the North's doorstep as the Night King's army surrounded the Stark family's land. Now, we're faced with the reality that not all of the characters we've come to love will make it out alive.

Who Will Die in 'Game of Thrones' Episode 3? 14 Deaths Foreshadowed (PHOTOS) Episode 2 contained a bunch of hints that the battle against the Army of the Dead could end in a bloodbath at Winterfell.

Some characters sound as though they have better chances than others, while some seem like sure bets for death. Ultimately, the fate of these Westeros dwellers remains in the hands of showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff, who took over the plot since George R.R. Martin's book series hasn't reached this point in the story.

Will they be merciful, or are they taking no prisoners? We want to know what you think in the poll below. Let us know who you think is most likely to perish in the battle to come, and don't miss Episode 3 of the final season when it airs Sunday, April 28.

Game of Thrones, Sundays, 9/8c, HBO