Netflix Announces 'Designated Survivor' Season 3 Premiere Date (VIDEO)

President Tom Kirkman has an important message for you.

Netflix announced Wednesday that Designated Survivor Season 3 will be released on June 7.

Kiefer Sutherland leads the announcement in a new video in which he also recaps the first two seasons for those who haven't had a chance to watch it yet. Get to know the characters and learn Tom Kirkman's story, as he went from being the designated survivor to the most important person in the United States.

"A common theme through Seasons 1, 2, and 3 is, can a good man stay a good man surrounded by the world of politics," Sutherland says. "Season 3 will be his greatest test so far."

In addition to Sutherland, Kal Penn (Seth Wright), Adan Canto (Aaron Shore), Italia Ricci (Emily Rhodes), and Maggie Q (Hannah Wells) are all returning for Season 3. New cast members include Anthony Edwards as Tom's Chief of Staff Mars Harper, Lauren Holly as Mars' wife, and Julie White as Tom's campaign manager.

Designated Survivor, Season 3, Friday, June 7, Netflix