Who's Back for 'Designated Survivor' Season 3 on Netflix?

Designated Survivor really proved itself worthy of its name after being canceled at ABC and then being picked up by Netflix for a third season.

The Kiefer Sutherland-led series is shaping up its Season 3 cast, between returning favorites and fresh faces there's plenty for fans to be excited about. Of course, you can't have Designated Survivor without its star, who is confirmed to return as Tom Kirkman for the series' anticipated 2019 Netflix debut.

Sutherland also serves as an executive producer on the show, which will also welcome back stars Kal Penn as Seth Wright, Adan Canto as Aaron Shore, Italia Ricci as Emily Rhodes, and Maggie Q as Hannah Wells. With production set to begin towards the end of this year and casting currently taking place, there's a possibility for more former cast members to sign on.

As for fresh faces, Anthony Edwards and Julie White were among the first round announced. Deadline reported that Edwards will play Mars Harper, the President’s Chief of Staff, and White will play Kirkman's campaign manager Lorraine Zimmer. These new characters serve as part of the Season 3 storyline which will find Kirkman in the midst of campaigning.

The newest addition revealed by Deadline is Elena Tovar, who is set to appear in a recurring role as Isabel, the White House Director of Social Innovation. With more announcements bound to occur, fans should stay tuned to keep up to date with new developments as they're made.

Either way, things are looking good for the faithful fans who helped revive it.

Designated Survivor, Season 3, Expected 2019, Netflix