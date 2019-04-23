Will John Noble Save Nic's Sister on 'The Resident'? (VIDEO)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 2, Episode 21 of The Resident, "Stuck as Foretold."]

Nic (Emily VanCamp) may have a way to save her sister on The Resident — depending on how far she's willing to go to get Jessie (Julianna Guill) a kidney.

In "Stuck as Foretold," both Nic and Kyle (Corbin Bernsen) are tested to see if they can donate. While Nic's blood is a match, there's an abnormal additional artery in her kidney that doesn't affect her everyday life but means she can't donate.

Meanwhile, Kyle tells Nic he's not a match, only for her to find out he is. He lies. (Or rather, he makes his face lie, since she assumes he isn't based on his expression.) That may make him the worst father on TV right now. "There's a reason they don't hand out kidneys to addicts," Kyle offers as an explanation. "They use again. They destroy perfectly good organs."

Nic can't believe he refuses to save his daughter's life. "Who's it gonna help if she has my kidney inside of her and she ODs?" Kyle asks. Nic rightfully kicks him out.

Sadly, she probably should have seen this coming. When they speak earlier in the episode, Kyle is more focused on Nic than Jessie. He checks on how Nic is doing. He knows she puts everything aside to take care of her sister. "Your sister got here because of her bad decisions," he says.

When Nic argues that addiction is a disease and Jessie didn't ask for it, he points out she didn't, either. "I'm here for you," Kyle says, pausing before adding, "too."

Jessie isn't his priority in that conversation, which should have made Nic realize he's not there for her — or for Nic. She's right when she says later that he came to make himself feel better.

Meanwhile, Jessie is struggling to stay clean and admits the anti-craving strips aren't working. "If I couldn't stay off drugs when my life was good, how am I supposed to do it now?" She asks Nic.

But there may be hope. Alec (Miles Gaston Villanueva) is with Nic when she finds out she can't donate and offers to make some calls. At the end of the episode, he tells Nic he has a way to help Jessie. "But I gotta know: how far are you willing to go to save your sister's life?"

If she's going to go with Alec's plan, it has to be pretty far.

The Episode 22, "Broker and Broker," logline reveals that Alec wants her to turn to an organ broker. Though she is "infuriated" with the suggestion, "after her other ideas fail, she brings the idea to Conrad (Matt Czuchry)."

That organ broker is Elliot Festervan, played by Fringe's John Noble, as the promo reveals. But it also suggests that she doesn't know the full plan before their meeting, during which he tells her he's there to sell her a kidney.

When Conrad tries to get involved, Alec tells him it's none of his business.

But will Nic risk going to prison to save her sister? Will she do "anything," like Conrad would if Nic were in Jessie's place? As much as she may love her sister, buying a kidney may be taking things a step too far.

