New Details on Luke Perry's Final 'Riverdale' Episode as Fred Andrews

Riverdale fans, prepare to shed some tears during Wednesday's episode.

Series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has revealed that Season 3 Episode 19 will feature Luke Perry's final appearance as Fred Andrews, and he'll be in a scene opposite his on-screen son, Archie (KJ Apa).

"This week's Riverdale is the last episode Luke filmed," he tweeted Sunday. "As always, Fred's imparting words of wisdom to Archie. A beautiful, true moment between a father and his son."

This week’s #Riverdale is the last episode Luke filmed. As always, Fred’s imparting words of wisdom to Archie. A beautiful, true moment between a father and his son. Wish these scenes could go on forever...❤️🏆💎👨🏻‍💻 pic.twitter.com/meokbvo0Wt — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) April 22, 2019

In "Chapter Fifty-Four: Fear the Reaper," Archie faces the fallout after his latest boxing match. He knocked out his opponent, who didn't get back up. He had taken drugs prior to their fight.

Elsewhere in the episode, Jughead (Cole Sprouse), Gladys (Gina Gershon), and FP (Skeet Ulrich) follow cryptic clues to bring Jellybean (Trinity Likins) home. Also, Betty (Lili Reinhart) discovers something big about Evelyn's (Zoe De Grand Maison) past, and Josie (Ashleigh Murray) makes a big decision about her future.

Perry died after suffering a stroke on March 4.

The CW series has dedicated the rest of its run to the actor. In addition to Wednesday's episode, he posthumously appeared in three other episodes.

In "Chapter Forty-Nine: Fire Walk With Me," he treated Archie's wound after Ricky (Nico Bustamante) stabbed him as part of the Griffins and Gargoyles game.

In "Chapter Fifty: American Dreams," he joined everyone in celebrating FP's 50th birthday at La Bonne Nuit. "You don't get too many nights like this. You gotta soak it up," Fred told his friend.

In "Chapter Fifty-Three: Jawbreaker," he didn't quite buy Archie's assertion that he and Veronica (Camila Mendes) are just friends.

Sound off in the comments with what you'll miss most about Perry and his character.

Riverdale, Wednesdays, 9/8c, The CW