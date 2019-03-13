Cole Sprouse Reveals How 'Riverdale' Will Handle Luke Perry's Death

Cole Sprouse as Jughead, Luke Perry as Fred Andrews, Camila Mendes as Veronica on Riverdale

The cast of Riverdale is still mourning the loss of their beloved costar Luke Perry, who played Fred Andrews on the hit CW show.

Perry tragically passed away on Monday, March 4 after he suffered a massive stroke.

The actor was in the middle of shooting Season 3 when he died, so his death will need to be written into the current storyline. In fact, Riverdale halted production for two days following his passing.

Cast member Cole Sprouse appeared on The View on Tuesday, March 12 to promote his new movie, Five Feet Apart, but he took some time to address the 52-year-old’s death and what the show plans on doing with the character.

"I can't go too much into the spoilers of it, but we do have something planned narratively. We dedicated some of the episodes to him,” Sprouse said, who plays Jughead Jones.

"[Luke Perry] was one of those guys that would rather have us all laughing about his great stories than mourning for too long."@ColeSprouse discusses the passing of his #Riverdale co-star and how the show will honor him:

“He was very well loved. I mean, the whole world is mourning his passing. But, he was one of those guys that would rather have us all laughing about his great stories than mourning for too long."

Sprouse also shared a photo of Perry on Instagram just days before his passing with the caption, “Love you bud.”

Love you bud

The Wednesday, March 6 episode of Riverdale was dedicated to Perry and they plan on dedicating the rest of the season to the actor.

