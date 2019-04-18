'American Idol' Disney Night: Find Out Which Songs the Contestants Picked!

Disney Night — or as some call it, the best night of the season — is American Idol's newer tradition of an evening dedicated to Disney music. On Sunday, April 21, viewers will be treated to the second annual event when Idol airs at 8/7c.

From nostalgic notes to modern classics, this year's Top 10 are going big with their picks and we're rounding them all up below. Scroll through to see which Disney faves these Idol hopefuls have picked for the big night, and don't forget to tune in Sunday.

Alejandro Aranda

"Remember Me" from Coco

(Credit: ABC/Kelsey McNeal)

Alyssa Raghu

"Colors of the Wind" from Pocahontas 

(Credit: ABC/Kelsey McNeal)

Dimitrius Graham

"You'll Be In My Heart" from Tarzan

(Credit: ABC/Eric McCandless)

Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon

"Candle on the Water" from Pete's Dragon

(Credit: ABC/Eric McCandless)

Laci Kaye Booth

"I See the Light" from Tangled

(Credit: ABC/Eric McCandless)

Laine Hardy

"Oo-De-Lally" from Robin Hood

(Credit: ABC/Eric McCandless)

Madison VanDenburg

"How Far I'll Go" from Moana

(Credit: ABC/Nicole Rivelli)

Uché

"I2I" from A Goofy Movie

(Credit: ABC/Eric McCandless)

Wade Cota

"You've Got a Friend in Me" from Toy Story

(Credit: ABC/Eric McCandless)

Walker Burroughs

"When She Loved Me" from Toy Story 2

(Credit: ABC/Eric McCandless)

According to Disney's D23.com, last season's winner Maddie Poppe and runner-up Caleb Lee Hutchinson will be on hand to sing "A Whole New World" from Aladdin. Don't miss it when Disney Night takes place Sunday, April 21.

American Idol, "Disney Night," Sunday, April 21, 8/7c, ABC