'American Idol' Disney Night: Find Out Which Songs the Contestants Picked!
Disney Night — or as some call it, the best night of the season — is American Idol's newer tradition of an evening dedicated to Disney music. On Sunday, April 21, viewers will be treated to the second annual event when Idol airs at 8/7c.
From nostalgic notes to modern classics, this year's Top 10 are going big with their picks and we're rounding them all up below. Scroll through to see which Disney faves these Idol hopefuls have picked for the big night, and don't forget to tune in Sunday.
Meet 'American Idol's Top 10 — Did the Right People Go Home? (PHOTOS)
Four contestants, some fan favorites, were sent home on Monday night.
Alejandro Aranda
"Remember Me" from Coco
Alyssa Raghu
"Colors of the Wind" from Pocahontas
Dimitrius Graham
"You'll Be In My Heart" from Tarzan
Who Will Win 'American Idol,' Based on Their Social Followings
Will online popularity influence in this season's winner?
Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon
"Candle on the Water" from Pete's Dragon
Laci Kaye Booth
"I See the Light" from Tangled
Laine Hardy
"Oo-De-Lally" from Robin Hood
'American Idol' vs. 'The Voice': Which Are You Watching This Season? (POLL)
It's a battle for music competition dominance.
Madison VanDenburg
"How Far I'll Go" from Moana
Uché
"I2I" from A Goofy Movie
15 Amazing 'American Idol' Auditions Over the Years (VIDEO)
Over the show's 16 seasons, the auditions never failed to wow.
Wade Cota
"You've Got a Friend in Me" from Toy Story
Walker Burroughs
"When She Loved Me" from Toy Story 2
According to Disney's D23.com, last season's winner Maddie Poppe and runner-up Caleb Lee Hutchinson will be on hand to sing "A Whole New World" from Aladdin. Don't miss it when Disney Night takes place Sunday, April 21.
American Idol, "Disney Night," Sunday, April 21, 8/7c, ABC